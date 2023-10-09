Maruti Suzuki Estimates Capex Spend Of Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Till FY31
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has estimated its capital expenditure needs at around Rs 1.25 lakh crore till fiscal 2031 to increase capacity, introduce new models and create the infrastructure needed for the expansion.
"The regular capex in the existing plants at Gurgaon, Manesar and Gujarat will continue. The amount in 2022-23 was around Rs 7,500 crore. Total capex till 2030-31 could be as much as Rs.1.25 lakh crore," according to a company presentation on Monday.
Funds would be needed for creating sales, service and spare parts infrastructure to almost double domestic sales volume, it said.
Additionally, the conversion of production lines for greater flexibility and infrastructure for higher exports will also require extra funds.
The carmaker expects to introduce 10-11 new models over the period, out of which six are expected to be electric vehicles. The production of EVs and SUVs, and additional outlay for developmental work related to internal combustion engine cars will also need larger capex, the company said.
The details were mentioned in an investor presentation on the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from its Japanese parent.
In August, Maruti Suzuki's board approved the acquisition of the contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt., from its Japanese parent to bring all production-related activities under the Indian operations.
The automaker proposed issue of equity shares on a preferential basis to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. to buy out the Gujarat plant. It considered cash payment and issue of equity shares for completing the buyout and the latter was found to be more beneficial to minority shareholders and to the company.
"Cash has enabled MSIL to make all required capital expenditures whenever required. It has enabled the company to deal with unexpected crisis situations," the company said in the presentation.
Maruti Suzuki will acquire 1,275.5 crore shares in Suzuki Motor Gujarat at a net book value of Rs 12,755 crore, according to the disclosure by Suzuki Motor.
The company expects that issuing equity shares, instead of making a cash payment, will save the above amount in the company's cash reserves that can be spent on future plans. There is no evidence to show that reducing cash would be of greater benefit to the company or shareholders, when a better option is available, it said.
The carmaker will spend Rs 45,000 crore to create an additional capacity of 2 million units by FY31.
Maruti Suzuki, including Suzuki Motor Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 22.5 lakh units. Out of this, 7.5 lakh units are produced at the Gujarat plant.