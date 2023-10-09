Maruti Suzuki Estimates Capex Spend Of Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Till FY31

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has estimated its capital expenditure needs at around Rs 1.25 lakh crore till fiscal 2031 to increase capacity, introduce new models and create the infrastructure needed for the expansion.

"The regular capex in the existing plants at Gurgaon, Manesar and Gujarat will continue. The amount in 2022-23 was around Rs 7,500 crore. Total capex till 2030-31 could be as much as Rs.1.25 lakh crore," according to a company presentation on Monday.

Funds would be needed for creating sales, service and spare parts infrastructure to almost double domestic sales volume, it said.

Additionally, the conversion of production lines for greater flexibility and infrastructure for higher exports will also require extra funds.

The carmaker expects to introduce 10-11 new models over the period, out of which six are expected to be electric vehicles. The production of EVs and SUVs, and additional outlay for developmental work related to internal combustion engine cars will also need larger capex, the company said.