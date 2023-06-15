Maruti Suzuki Bets On Jimny To Break Into SUV Big League

With the launch of the new Jimny, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is aiming to increase its market share in the SUV segment, according to senior executive officer, marketing and sales Shashank Srivastava.

The company aims to increase its share in the SUVs to 24-25%, Srivastava told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat. It currently has 31,000 bookings of the new five-door Jimny SUV, he said.

There are two variants of Jimny—manual transmission and automatic transmission. Roughly 50% bookings are for manual and 50% are for the automatic variant, Srivastava said.