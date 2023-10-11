Maruti Suzuki Begins Exporting Five-Door Jimny

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has started exporting the five-door Jimny manufactured in India.

The automaker had started exporting the three-door variant of the SUV in November 2020 to Latin America and Africa.

The off-roader SUV—unveiled in India earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023—will be shipped to the Latin America, Middle East and Africa regions, the company announced on Wednesday.

"Aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our Company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments," Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in the export of India-manufactured passenger vehicles.”