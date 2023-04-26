Maruti Suzuki Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 90 A Share As Q4 Results Beat Estimates

Indian automobile major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. announced on Wednesday a final dividend of Rs 90 per share for the previous fiscal, along with earnings for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

This is the first dividend the company has announced for fiscal 2023. The firm will see a total outgo of Rs 2,718.72 crore with this dividend payout, according to an exchange filing.

The dividend will be paid on Sept. 6, 2023, if the shareholders grant their approval to it, it said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, Maruti Suzuki had declared a final dividend of Rs 60 per share, resulting in an overall outgo of around Rs 1,812.50 crore.