Maruti Drives In Updated Super Carry With Prices Starting At Rs 5.15 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it has launched an upgraded version of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry priced between Rs 5.15 lakh and Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.2-litre petrol-powered variants are priced at Rs 5.15 lakh and Rs 5.30 lakh, while the CNG trims are tagged at Rs 6.15 lakh and Rs 6.30 lakh, respectively.

The new engine (1.2 litres) is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

"The new Super Carry will continue to offer excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and a partner in their success," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been well accepted in the commercial vehicle segment, with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016, he added.

MSI sells the model through its 370 outlets spread across over 270 cities.