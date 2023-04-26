Markets Set For Once-In-A-Century Structural Change, Says Enam AMC's Jiten Doshi

Uncertainty in the equity market gives way for opportunities, especially as the volatility seems to be more global in nature than domestic, according to Jiten Doshi from Enam Asset Management Company.

"The current domestic equity landscape is all set for a once-in-a-century kind of structural change by being at the start of a super-cycle for growth," Doshi, founder and chief investing officer at Enam Asset Management Company Pvt., told BQ Prime.

Bouts of short-term volatility will continue, but these sporadic declines should be seen from an opportunistic lens, according to him.