Markets Face Short-Term Headwinds, Says Ace Lansdowne's Vikram Kotak

Indian stock markets face short-term headwinds due to impact of poor monsoon and trade pressure due to wars, but the macro side fundamentals remain strong, according to Ace Lansdowne Investments' Vikram Kotak.

The monsoon this year has been "upsetting" leading to rural stress, while the supply chain disruption due to two wars (Ukraine and Israel-Hamas) have added to pain on the trade front, Kotak, the co-founder and managing director of the Mumbai-based investment firm, told BQ Prime.

However, given the positive headlines in recent macro data like GDP growth, GST collections, power consumption, automobile sales and railway freight and airline traffic, this is a "magic moment" for India in the long-term, he said.

Volatility may be a factor in markets around state elections and the general elections next year, but valuations are in a good range, Kotak said.