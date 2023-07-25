Wall Street Already Positioning For A Post-Rate-Hike World

The recent bout of confidence about the Fed’s path ahead comes after Wall Street has been burned by wrong-way bets about the central bank a few times since last year. The Fed has continued to say that they are keeping rates higher for longer, even as markets are pricing in cuts as early as December 2023. Central-bank officials have also suggested that slowing inflation to their 2% target will require more work, even though some bond-market bets see that happening soon.