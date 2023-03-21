Market Leader IndiGo Has Enough Jets To Fuel Growth This Decade

Competition is heating up in India’s already-crowded skies where as many as 11 carriers, budget as well as full service, vie for fliers. Many are now also bulking up on capacity. Indigo’s largest rival, Tata Group’s Air India Ltd. ordered 470 jets last month — the world’s largest civil aviation deal. Even the upstart Akasa Air, which started flying last year, is planning to induct 72 aircraft over five years.