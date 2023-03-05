Market Cap Of Five Top Valued Firms Climb Rs 88,605 Crore; SBI, ICICI Bank Lead

The market valuation of five of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 88,604.99 crore last week, with State Bank of India Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. as the biggest gainers.

While HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. witnessed gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 345.04 points or 0.58%.