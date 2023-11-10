BQPrimeBusiness NewsMark Mobius Plans To Step Back From Mobius Capital Partners
ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Mobius Plans To Step Back From Mobius Capital Partners

Mark Mobius, the veteran emerging-markets investor, plans to step back from Mobius Capital Partners LLP in the coming months.

10 Nov 2023, 05:54 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Mark Mobius Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg
Mark Mobius Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Mobius, the veteran emerging-markets investor, plans to step back from Mobius Capital Partners LLP in the coming months.

London-based Mobius Investment Trust will continue to be managed by Mobius Capital Partners, which is led by Founding Partner Carlos Hardenberg, according to a statement from the trust.

The 87-year-old fund manager retired from Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 after three decades at the firm.

(Updates to add details on age, location.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT