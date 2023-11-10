Mark Mobius Plans To Step Back From Mobius Capital Partners

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Mobius, the veteran emerging-markets investor, plans to step back from Mobius Capital Partners LLP in the coming months..London-based Mobius Investment Trust will continue to be managed by Mobius Capital Partners, which is led by Founding Partner Carlos Hardenberg, according to a statement from the trust..The 87-year-old fund manager retired from Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 after three decades at the firm..(Updates to add details on age, location.).More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.©2023 Bloomberg L.P.