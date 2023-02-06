Marico Q3 Review: Shares Gain As Analysts Raise Target Price On Improving Volume Growth

Shares of Marico Ltd. gained after most analysts raised their target price on the company, citing better margins and volume growth in the coming quarters now that the worst of input inflation is over.

The maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola edible oil’s third-quarter profit rose but missed estimates, even as stability in consumer and raw material prices aided margins. Consolidated net profit rose 9% over the previous quarter to Rs 328 crore in the quarter ended December, according to the company's exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 331.78-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, however, revenue was down 1%, driven by Parachute and value-added hair oils, which posted a 6% and 3% decline in value, respectively, due to weak rural demand and sluggishness in mass personal care. Parachute volumes edged up 2%, though. Saffola franchise revenue grew 10% year-on-year, and volume grew in the low teens, led by a reduction in price.

Analysts expect improving demand conditions and a softening of commodity prices to support the volume growth of Parachute and value-added hair oils in the fourth quarter. Strong growth in international business should also aid growth rates.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a ‘buy’, 11 suggest a ‘hold’ and four recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month target prices implies an upside of 15.1%.

Shares of the company gained 2.21% to Rs 504.80 apiece as of 9:28 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 eased 0.52%.