Marico Q2 Update: Volumes Grow In Single Digits On Lingering Rural Pain

Marico Ltd.'s domestic volumes grew in low single-digit percentage range over the previous year, dragged by a persisting weakness in rural demand.

"During the quarter, demand trends largely mirrored the trends observed in the preceding quarter," the maker of Parachute hair oil said in its business update for the July-September quarter on Wednesday.

Rising food prices and below-normal rainfall distribution in some regions impeded the anticipated recovery in rural demand, according to Marico. The packaged consumer goods maker, however, is hopeful of a recovery in consumption trends, particularly in rural areas, in the second half of the fiscal. This is thanks to retail inflation levels staying within the Reserve Bank of India’s target range, a hike in MSPs, a healthy sowing season, easing liquidity pressures, and government spending.

Marico's domestic volumes grew 3% in the preceding quarter.

Subdued rural demand, coupled with a move to cut prices of its Saffola edible oil, also impacted the company's revenue in the September quarter.

The consolidated revenue was "marginally" lower on a year-on-year basis, dragged by pricing corrections in key domestic portfolios over the last 12 months, said Marico. "Moreover, currency depreciation in some of the overseas markets had an adverse effect on the reported INR growth in the international business," the company said in a statement. This marks the company's second quarterly drop in revenue this fiscal.