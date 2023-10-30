Marico Q2 Revenue Falls, DLF Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Monday.
Marico Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose in line with estimates, but revenue dipped for the second consecutive quarter, albeit marginally, on account of subdued rural demand and a move to cut prices of Saffola edible oil.
The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 17.3% over the previous year to Rs 360 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 357.02-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
DLF Ltd.'s net profit rose to Rs 622 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The real estate major's consolidated net profit increased 30% to Rs 622 crore, as compared with Rs 477 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 563 crore.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,348 crore during the July–September quarter, as against Rs 1,302 crore a year ago. That compares with the Rs 1,586 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
DLF Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 3.5% at Rs 1,348 crore vs. Rs 1,302 crore.
Ebitda up 6% at Rs 462 crore vs. Rs 437 crore.
Margin at 34% vs. 33.5%
Reported profit is up 30% to Rs 622 crore vs. Rs 477 crore.
Marico Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 0.8% to Rs 2,476 crore vs. Rs 2,496 crore.
Ebitda up 14.8% at Rs 497 crore vs. Rs 433 crore.
Margin at 20.1% vs. 17.3%, up 272 bps
Reported profit was up 17.3% to Rs 360 crore vs. Rs 307 crore.
Rainbow Children's Medicare Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 6.3% at Rs 333 crore vs. Rs 313 crore.
Ebitda rises 7% to Rs 118 crore vs. Rs 110 crore.
Margin at 35% vs. 35%
Net profit is up 2.7% at Rs 63 crore vs. Rs 62 crore.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue is up 8.9% at Rs 1,138 crore vs. Rs 1,045 crore.
Ebitda up 33.1% at Rs 285 crore vs. Rs 214 crore.
Margin at 25% vs. 20.5%
Net profit is up 36.4% at Rs 211 crore vs. Rs 154 crore.
Filatex India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 4.8% at Rs 1,108 crore vs. Rs 1,163 crore.
Ebitda up 16.4% at Rs 54 crore vs. Rs 46 crore.
Margin at 4.9% vs. 4%
Reported profit is down 8.2% to Rs 23 crore vs. Rs 25 crore.
Castrol India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 5.5% at Rs 1,183 crore vs. Rs 1,121 crore.
Ebitda up 4.4% at Rs 269 crore vs. Rs 257 crore.
Margin at 22.7% vs. 22.9%
Net profit is up 3.9% at Rs 194 crore vs. Rs 187 crore.
TVS Motor Co. Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue is up 12.8% at Rs 8,145 crore vs. Rs 7,219 crore.
Ebitda up 22.2% at Rs 900 crore vs. Rs 737 crore.
Margin at 11% vs. 10.2%
Net profit is up 31.7% at Rs 537 crore vs. Rs 407 crore.
Sterling Tools Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 17.7% at Rs 210 crore vs. Rs 179 crore.
Ebitda up 1.4% at Rs 25 crore vs. Rs 25 crore.
Margin at 12.1% vs. 14%
Net profit is down 24.9% to Rs 12 crore vs. Rs 17 crore.
APL Apollo Tubes Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 16.7% at Rs 4,630 crore vs. Rs 3,969 crore.
Ebitda up 40.2% at Rs 325 crore vs. Rs 232 crore.
Margin at 7% vs. 5.8%
Reported profit was up 35.1% at Rs 203 crore vs. Rs 150 crore.
Blue Star Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 19.5% at Rs 1,890 crore vs. Rs 1,582 crore.
Ebitda up 43% at Rs 123 crore vs. Rs 86 crore.
Margin at 6.5% vs. 5.4%
Reported profit was up 66% to Rs 71 crore vs. Rs 43 crore.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income is up 92% at Rs 138 crore vs. Rs 72 crore.
Reported profit was up 127% at Rs 125 crore vs. Rs 55 crore.
GMR Airports Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 30.3% at Rs 2,064 crore vs. Rs 1,584 crore.
Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 727 crore vs. Rs 468 crore.
Margin at 35.2% vs. 29.6%
Net loss of Rs 190.4 crore vs. loss of Rs 196 crore
Managlore Chemicals and Fertilisers Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 397.69% at Rs 1,410.41 crore vs. Rs 283.39 crore.
Ebitda profit of Rs 141.47 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 18.71 crore
Margin at 10.02%
Net profit of Rs 67.71 crore vs. net loss of Rs 32.19 crore
Fine Organic Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 41.2% at Rs 540 crore vs. Rs 919 crore.
Ebitda down 48.4% at Rs 131 crore vs. Rs 254 crore.
Margin at 24.2% vs. 27.6%
Reported profit is down 49% to Rs 103 crore vs. Rs 203 crore.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 10% at Rs 1,409 crore vs. Rs 1,346 crore.
Ebitda up 38.7% at Rs 63 crore vs. Rs 45 crore.
Margin at 4.5% vs. 3.4%
Net profit is down 98% to Rs 29 crore vs. Rs 1,388 crore.
Note: The company reported a one-time gain of Rs 1,401 crore in Q2 FY23.
DCM Shriram Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 1.7% to Rs 2,708 crore vs. Rs 2,740 crore.
Ebitda down 57.8% at Rs 114 crore vs. Rs 270 crore.
Margin at 4.2% vs. 9.9%
Net profit is down 74.8% to Rs 32 crore vs. Rs 128 crore.
SIS Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 11.1% at Rs 3,073.6 crore vs. Rs 2,767.7 crore.
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 145 crore vs. Rs 110 crore.
Margin at 4.7% vs. 4%
Net profit is up 9.9% at Rs 75 crore vs. Rs 67 crore.
Siyaram Silk Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 7.9% to Rs 586 crore vs. Rs 636 crore.
Ebitda down 26.5% at Rs 88 crore vs. Rs 119 crore.
Margin at 15% vs. 18.8%
Net profit is down 23.5% to Rs 61 crore vs. Rs 80 crore.
LG Balakrishnan and Brothers Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue is up 5.2% at Rs 573 crore vs. Rs 545 crore.
Ebitda up 4.4% at Rs 102 crore vs. Rs 98 crore.
Margin at 17.9% vs. 18%
Reported profit was up 16.7% at Rs 76 crore vs. Rs 65 crore.
TVS Holdings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 16.9% at Rs 10,473 crore vs. Rs 8,963 crore.
Ebitda up 18.1% at Rs 1,360 crore vs. Rs 1,152 crore.
Margin at 13% vs. 12.8%
Reported profit was up 16% to Rs 457 crore vs. Rs 394 crore.
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue is down 4.1% at Rs 63 crore vs. Rs 66 crore.
Ebitda up 60.3% at Rs 21 crore vs. Rs 13 crore.
Margin at 34% vs. 20.3%
Reported profit was up 83.7% at Rs 16 crore vs. Rs 9 crore.
Nelcast Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 9.1% at Rs 358 crore vs. Rs 329 crore.
Ebitda up 17.9% at Rs 32 crore vs. Rs 27 crore.
Margin at 8.9% vs. 8.2%
Reported profit was up 37% to Rs 17 crore vs. Rs 12 crore.
Jagran Prakashan Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue is down 0.3% to Rs 391 crore vs. Rs 392 crore.
Ebitda down 21.4% at Rs 65 crore vs. Rs 82 crore.
Margin at 16.5% vs. 21%
Net profit is down 19.1% at Rs 45 crore vs. Rs 55 crore.
Vesuvius India Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue is up 16.7% at Rs 410 crore vs. Rs 351 crore.
Ebitda up 62.6% at Rs 79 crore vs. Rs 48 crore.
Margin at 19.2% vs. 13.8%
Net profit is up 67% at Rs 60 crore vs. Rs 36 crore.
DCX Systems Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 77.77% at Rs 309.12 crore vs. Rs 173.89 crore.
Ebitda up 82.39% at Rs 18.44 crore vs. Rs 10.11 crore.
Margin at 5.97% vs. 5.81%
Net profit is up 151.58% at Rs 19.85 crore vs. Rs 7.89 crore.
Gokaldas Exports Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 12.2% at Rs 500 crore vs. Rs 570 crore.
Ebitda down 27.9% at Rs 47 crore vs. Rs 65 crore.
Margin at 9.4% vs. 11.5%
Net profit is down 48.2% to Rs 24 crore vs. Rs 46 crore.