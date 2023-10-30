Marico Q2 Revenue Falls, DLF Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap

Marico Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose in line with estimates, but revenue dipped for the second consecutive quarter, albeit marginally, on account of subdued rural demand and a move to cut prices of Saffola edible oil.

The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 17.3% over the previous year to Rs 360 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 357.02-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

DLF Ltd.'s net profit rose to Rs 622 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The real estate major's consolidated net profit increased 30% to Rs 622 crore, as compared with Rs 477 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 563 crore.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,348 crore during the July–September quarter, as against Rs 1,302 crore a year ago. That compares with the Rs 1,586 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.