Marico Q2 Results: Profit Up 17.3%, Revenue Dips On Price Cuts, Weak Demand

Marico Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue fell 1% to Rs 2,476 crore, as against a forecast of Rs 2,499.47 crore.

Operating profit rose 14.8% to Rs 497 crore, as compared with the estimate of Rs 497.93 crore.

Margin widened to 20.1% versus 17.3% despite higher advertising spends. Analysts had estimated it at 19.9%.

Gross margin expanded by 685 basis points YoY and 50 bps sequentially to reach its highest level in 26 quarters, owing to softer input cost.

Ad spends rose 26% over the previous year.

India business revenue fell 3.37% to Rs 1,832 crore owing to price drops.

International business posted 13% constant currency growth, led by MENA (34%), South Africa (23%), Vietnam (13%) and Bangladesh (2%). This was despite a challenging geopolitical scenario and macroeconomic headwinds in select markets.

For Marico, the underlying domestic volume growth in the July-September quarter was 3%, exactly same as in the previous quarter.

Majority of the portfolio witnessed healthy trends across offtakes, with 85% of the business either gaining or sustaining market share and penetration, according to Marico.

During the quarter, the demand trends in the domestic FMCG sector stayed largely in line with the preceding quarter.

Among peers that have so far declared their quarterly results, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported a volume growth of 2%—the slowest in the last six quarters—while Nestle India Ltd. and ITC Ltd. also recorded low-to-mid single digit volume growth on the back of sluggish rural sales and increased local competition.

While urban sentiment improved sequentially, instances of higher food inflation and uneven rainfall distribution led to a slower-than-expected pace of recovery in rural demand, Marico said in a statement.

The company, however, remains optimistic about a gradual recovery in demand sentiment aided by the onset of the festive season and continued government spending, with commodity inflation largely in check and price cuts implemented across categories. Marico expects the improvement to reflect in the performance of its domestic business in the second half of the fiscal.