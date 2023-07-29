Marico Q1 Profit Rises 15.6%, SBI Cards Sees Revenue Growth — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major results announced after market hours on Friday.
Marico Ltd.’s profit in the quarter ended June rose in line with analysts' estimates, even as volume declined on steep price hikes.
Net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola cooking oil rose 48% sequentially to Rs 371 crore in the first quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 367.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 30% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, while net profit declined 5%.
Revenue rose to Rs 1,804.23 crore as compared with Rs 1,387.3 crore a year ago, it said in an exchange filing. Net interest income rose 14% to Rs 1,233.16 crore as against Rs 1,078.92 crore, while net profit fell 5% to Rs 593.31 crore from Rs 626.91 crore a year ago.
Gross NPA stood at 2.41%, while net NPA was at 0.89%.
Marico Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.2% at Rs 2,477 crore vs Rs 2558 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2510 crore).
Net profit up 15.6% at Rs 436 crore vs Rs 377 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 413.4 crore).
Ebitda rose 8.7% at Rs 574 crore vs Rs 528 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 580 crore).
Margin at 23.2% vs 20.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.1%).
SBI Cards Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 30% to Rs 1,804.23 crore vs Rs 1,387.3 crore.
Net interest income rose 14% to Rs 1,233.16 crore vs Rs 1,078.92 crore.
Net profit fell 5% to Rs 593.31 crore vs Rs 626.91 crore.
Gross NPA at 2.41% vs 2.35% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.89% vs 0.87% (QoQ).
Laxmi Organics Industries (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.05% at Rs 733.5 crore vs 756.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 755.05 crore).
Ebitda down 23.13% at Rs 77.10 crore vs Rs 100.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 74.3 crore).
Ebitda margin at 10.51% vs 13.25%.
Net profit down 40.51% at Rs 38.3 crore vs 64.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 36.47 crore).
DCB Bank Qe1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII at Rs 471 crore vs Rs 374 crore (YoY).
PAT at Rs 127 crore vs Rs 97 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 130 crore).
Gross NPA at 3.26% vs 3.19% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.19% vs 1.04% (QoQ).
Nazara Tech Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 12% at Rs 254.4 crore vs Rs 289.3 crore.
Net profit up 31.4% at Rs 20.9 crore vs Rs 15.9 crore.
EBIT up 57% at Rs 17.78 crore vs Rs 11.32 crore.
EBIT margin at 6.9% vs 3.9%.
Star Health and Allied Insurance (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 3,190 crore vs Rs 2,809 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,242 crore).
Net profit up 35% to Rs 288 crore vs Rs 213 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360 crore).
United Breweries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 6.7% to Rs 2,274.8 crore vs Rs 2,438.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,633 crore).
Net profit down 16.1% at Rs 136.3 crore vs Rs 162.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 207 crore).
Ebitda down 16.2% at Rs 223 crore vs Rs 266.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.9 crore).
Margin at 9.8% vs 10.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 12%).
Chalet Hotels (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.80% at Rs 310.7 crore vs Rs 253 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 317 crore).
Ebitda up 7.75% at Rs 109.8 crore vs Rs 101.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 135.67 crore).
Ebitda margin at 35.33% vs 40.27% (Bloomberg Estimate: 42.84%).
Net profit up 210.87% at Rs 88.6 crore vs Rs 28.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 52 crore).
Bank Of India (Standalone, YoY)
NII at Rs 5,915 crore vs Rs 4,072 crore (YoY).
PAT at Rs 1,551 crore vs Rs 561 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 6.67% vs 7.31% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.65% vs 1.66% (QoQ).
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 28% at Rs 743.16 crore vs Rs 580.59 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 97% at Rs 191.2 crore vs Rs 97 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.75% vs 2.76% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.18% vs 1.21% (QoQ).
Piramal Enterprises Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.1% at Rs 2,899 crore vs Rs 2,161 crore.
Net profit down 93.7% at Rs 508.8 crore vs Rs 8,155.5 crore.
Ebitda up 25.5% at Rs 685.69 crore vs Rs 546.26 crore.
Margin at 23.7% vs 25.3%.
IFB Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 1.7% at Rs 1,086 crore vs Rs 1,067 crore.
Net loss of Rs 62 lakh vs net profit of Rs 1.9 crore
Ebitda up 4.4% at Rs 114 crore vs Rs 109 crore.
Margins at 10.5% vs 10.2%
UCO Bank (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 21.8% at Rs 2,008.8 crore vs Rs 1,649.6 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 80.8% at Rs 223.5 crore vs Rs 124 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 4.48% vs 4.78% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.18% vs 1.29% (QoQ).