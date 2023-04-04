Mapping India's Infrastructure With Gati Shakti — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

Vinayak Chatterjee: Gati Shakti is a platform and I find that most people in India, as you rightly pointed out, don't quite get what it is. In fact, on a lighter note, somebody told me, ‘Oh, it's a platform. It's a software program. I thought it was the name given to the program for having more high-speed trains. So that they move with Gati, and they move with Shakti.’ So, I said no, it has nothing to do with high-speed trains.

So, on a more serious note, let me explain simply what it is. It is fundamentally a GIS platform-based software platform. Now that itself is technically quite a mouthful. So simply what it means is that, think of your Google map when you're driving, and it is a single layer, which tells you how you can reach from your home to your office. That is called one layer, two-dimensional one layer.

Now think of many such layers sitting on top of each other. So Gati Shakti, now don't fall off your chair, has 1300 layers! So, it has 1300 layers. So now you will ask the question, why do we have 1300, because each layer signifies a particular linkage.

In an economic cluster, we use the word economic cluster in Gati Shakti, all that it means is places where economic activities happen, which in our case is India's towns and villages and industrial townships.

So, in that cluster, in that town, let us say Kanpur, where there is a road going all around Kanpur. So that is one layer. There are water pipelines underneath, that's one layer. There are gas pipelines, that's another layer. There's optic fibre, that's another layer on the ground.

On top of the ground stuff like, where are all the fuel pumps? How many landing strips or airports are there in the bigger cities? How many transmission towers are there on the land? So, each layer signifies a particular linkage broadly of utilities that have connectivity.

Now 1300 layers is the space required today and, in the future, to populate it with every kind of question that you may ask about a city or an economic cluster to say in that geographical area, show me all the linkages. So that is what Gati Shakti is about.

As I said, think of your Google Map with 1300 layers. So that's what it's called. It's a software GIS based platform. I would like to believe, and I will pause after this, I would like to believe that no other country in the world has as powerful a platform that documents and signifies such linkages that India has had to develop for itself.

It has been developed by study outfit. It is called BISAG, the full form is the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics, located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, that specialises in this kind of work. So, hats off for a rather mind bogglingly impactful platform.