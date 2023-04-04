Mapping India's Infrastructure With Gati Shakti — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee
“It will lower the cost, it will reduce the uncertainties of the project design,” said Chatterjee, while discussing the new GIS platform-based software which has 1,300 layers of information.
The platform uses these layers to document the linkages between various utilities, such as roads, water pipelines, gas pipelines, and others which in turn helps in better planning of large infrastructure projects.
“Since the Gati Shakti is constantly updating live data, you are even using the platform for monitoring progress of major infrastructure public works programmes,” Chatterjee said.
Developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics, Chatterjee said the platform is already being used to plan and implement several projects. He expects the platform to be of “great benefit” for the private industry as well.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
The topic of discussion today is the Gati Shakti National Master Plan. So, what is it?
Vinayak Chatterjee: Gati Shakti is a platform and I find that most people in India, as you rightly pointed out, don't quite get what it is. In fact, on a lighter note, somebody told me, ‘Oh, it's a platform. It's a software program. I thought it was the name given to the program for having more high-speed trains. So that they move with Gati, and they move with Shakti.’ So, I said no, it has nothing to do with high-speed trains.
So, on a more serious note, let me explain simply what it is. It is fundamentally a GIS platform-based software platform. Now that itself is technically quite a mouthful. So simply what it means is that, think of your Google map when you're driving, and it is a single layer, which tells you how you can reach from your home to your office. That is called one layer, two-dimensional one layer.
Now think of many such layers sitting on top of each other. So Gati Shakti, now don't fall off your chair, has 1300 layers! So, it has 1300 layers. So now you will ask the question, why do we have 1300, because each layer signifies a particular linkage.
In an economic cluster, we use the word economic cluster in Gati Shakti, all that it means is places where economic activities happen, which in our case is India's towns and villages and industrial townships.
So, in that cluster, in that town, let us say Kanpur, where there is a road going all around Kanpur. So that is one layer. There are water pipelines underneath, that's one layer. There are gas pipelines, that's another layer. There's optic fibre, that's another layer on the ground.
On top of the ground stuff like, where are all the fuel pumps? How many landing strips or airports are there in the bigger cities? How many transmission towers are there on the land? So, each layer signifies a particular linkage broadly of utilities that have connectivity.
Now 1300 layers is the space required today and, in the future, to populate it with every kind of question that you may ask about a city or an economic cluster to say in that geographical area, show me all the linkages. So that is what Gati Shakti is about.
As I said, think of your Google Map with 1300 layers. So that's what it's called. It's a software GIS based platform. I would like to believe, and I will pause after this, I would like to believe that no other country in the world has as powerful a platform that documents and signifies such linkages that India has had to develop for itself.
It has been developed by study outfit. It is called BISAG, the full form is the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics, located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, that specialises in this kind of work. So, hats off for a rather mind bogglingly impactful platform.
So, my thinking or my understanding is that if you were to set up a new port, what are the linkages in terms of the road infrastructure? How far is it from the closest national highway? What are the electric grids that are near to that area? What are the other aspects that could lead to the best functioning and development of this port? Is this the right way to think about it?
Vinayak Chatterjee: Exactly, you said it and I am asking myself whether I really need to elucidate this because you said it very beautifully yourself. But yes, you hit the nail on the head. If I were setting up a new port, in the old days without Gati Shakti, I would give a sanction to the Ministry of Port and Shipping saying yes, build a new port on the east coast. Today, I don't do that.
I give a comprehensive sanction, which says here is the port and for the port to be functional and useful to the nation, I need road connectivity, I need rail connectivity, electricity, and evacuation infrastructure, all of that.
So, can I sanction the project holistically and involve all the other ministries and departments at the central, state, and local levels to move together so that the project is viable, because in the past, what we have seen is we have seen a large renewable project in the deserts of Rajasthan and lo and behold, the modules are in place, the sunlight is falling, electricity is being generated and the transmission lines are not in place.
Similarly, it happened with hydroelectric projects in the Northeast. The transmission networks were not there to evacuate, and nobody thought about it in time. This is about, shall we say, designing the project at the time of implementing the project.
Let us say that GIS has been used or the Gati Shakti platform has been used to design a road, which it has been, in fact, I have evidence that the roads that are being designed now, allow you on the platform to see all the places which have obstacles.
Do you have a river running? Do you have a gas pipeline crossing the alignment? Do you have electric transmission towers that need to be moved? Do you have a rail line where you have to build a railroad bridge? All these aspects come when you are designing a road in this country.
Till now, much of this was done physically by surveyors visiting it, documenting it on manual sheets of paper, but today you can sit in front of a computer screen and change the alignment to make it the most effective with minimal disturbance. So, this is the kind of stuff you can do.
Where are we right now because I think this could be an ongoing process, keeping on adding data to this, what could be a behemoth of a platform eventually?
Vinayak Chatterjee: So, I have had a chat with some of the people involved in this, in the cell in the Commerce Ministry which administers the Gati Shakti which is called the National Planning Group, and these are officers who are specially trained, drawn from different ministries.
So, there is a cross-cultural identity within the cell that they come from different relevant ministries, and they are being trained on the software to make it useful and data concerning roads, railways, ports, airports, power, telecom, petroleum and natural gas and renewable energy have been fully mapped on the platform.
Many other things will take time, you know, water pipelines will take time or something else will take time. But these are there, and the other good news is that there has been no political opposition. Opposition states have not said this is an imposition, we will not participate.
Everybody has seen the logic of participating and all 30 States and Union Territories have come on board and themselves are in the process of having developed or developing the mirror image portals at their local levels and at their state levels.
So, it's all falling into place and to answer your question, it is already in use. I mean, I will give you one or two examples. For example, I have been told the Chennai-Tuticorin Expressway, the 181-kilometre new railway line from Barbil, have been designed and sanctioned based on Gati Shakti. I think a week ago the ports minister went on record in the media to say that 100 port connectivity projects have been identified as being required by the Gati Shakti platform.
Now this is it important because India has the National Logistics Policy, where we are planning to bring down the logistics costs from 13% of GDP to 8% of GDP and one of the critical elements there is port connectivity. How quickly can we take goods in and out of the ports, many of them being in congested areas. So, Gati Shakti has identified 100 choke points, which the minister has publicly announced are being addressed.
So, you can see how the Gati Shakti is already getting into the DNA of our decision making.
Could this also result in lowering the cost of setting up infrastructure?
Vinayak Chatterjee: Of course, because the first reason it will lower the cost is that it will reduce the uncertainties of the project design. Now after you sanctioned a road alignment, and you land up and find that oh, we forgot about the fact that there were three major electricity transmission towers on the way and we have to change the alignment or if you get the electricity board to remove these transmission lines and that itself will take six months, you have delayed the project by six months.
The time cost of those huge outlays is humongous. So, one is to say that at the design stage itself, you are able to do it in an optimal manner that saves delays and further costs. Secondly, you are not sanctioning projects in isolation. So that when the mother project is sanctioned, it is still born because the connectivity is not in place. That money is lying idle.
On paper you will show the port has been completed, but it is not working. The renewable project in the desert in Rajasthan will be completed and you will say it's a completed project. But the electricity can't be evacuated. So, it's a dud capital. So, across many such areas, the Gati Shakti is contributing to making both the design and the implementation.
Now let me add a third, the monitoring. Since the Gati Shakti is constantly updating live data, you are even using the platform for monitoring progress of major infrastructure public works programmes. So, across the chain, I think it ushers in a completely new way of handling public works and infrastructure programmes, which are connectivity in our country.
In electricity transmission is the efficiency of the grid, could something like this be used to improve efficiency at some point?
Vinayak Chatterjee: I suppose it can although I am not an expert, somebody from the power grid will be able to give you the finer details. But yes, if you are increasing the network capacity of our national and state level electricity grids, particularly in terms of fresh connections to renewable energies in remote area, you know, we are having one of the largest areas of renewable energy in Ladakh.
Do you know that one of the longest new projects of transmission is from Ladakh to Sonipat. Surely the routing of that transmission line, as you said, will be helped greatly by the Gati Shakti platform. You are bringing it down from a very remote mountainous area right through to the heartland plains of northern India. So, certainly useful.
It's restricted to certain functionaries of the government; it is not open to private usage. Do you see that changing, what are the benefits and the cons of opening it up?
Vinayak Chatterjee: I think that's an important point. Today to log on to Gati Shakti, you need to be an authorised officer or authorised by the government to access it with your own password and login and all that, it's not open to the general public.
But I think the point has gone across to the government that Gati Shakti contains so much sensitive information, let us say, connectivity to nuclear installations, defence establishments. Making it 100% open to public has some serious national security concerns which I respect as a citizen.
So, when the government has heard and is keen to make a particularly sanitised version of it available to the public, because it would be a great benefit. Private industry would be able to use it to determine location decisions of new factories and plants. The people who are researchers in infrastructure and policymakers would all have access, and it is so rich in data that you could have lots of good stuff emanating when you throw it open to the public.
So, what I understand now is that there is a group or within BISAG, I think there are people working to see if a sanitised version can be made available, what would call kind of a super Google Map. So, many of the layers will be sanitised and thrown open to the public and that's something that we would eagerly await, for that to happen.
Vinayak Chatterjee is founder and managing trustee, The Infravision Foundation; and chairman, CII Mission On Infra, Trade & Investment.