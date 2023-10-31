Manufacturing Accounted For 78 % Of Foreign Technical Collaborations: RBI Survey

Manufacturing sector accounted for 78 per cent of the total reported Foreign Technical Collaborations (FTCs) with Japan, the US, and Germany remaining the top three source countries for technology transfer, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey said on Tuesday.

Of the 709 Indian entities that participated in the latest survey round, the RBI said 674 FTCs agreements were reported by 356 entities, of which, 221 had also responded in the previous survey round.