Mannapuram Finance Clarifies That ED Action Pertains To Promoter, Not The Company

While the frozen equity has a higher market value, the ED has assigned it a value of around Rs 140 crore.

Magro used to accept deposits from people residing in Valapad, Kerela, and its neighbouring areas, according to Nandakumar's statement as part of the exchange filing. Magro also paid interest on these deposits and used the funds so raised in its primary business of agriculture.

The total quantum of deposits outstanding as of Feb. 1, 2012, was Rs 143.85 crore. But, following a communication from the Reserve Bank of India in 2012, Magro stopped accepting, renewing, and soliciting deposits.

Consequently, Magro moved to pay back all the deposits, and about Rs 34.5 crore was paid back by March 2012. "Monthly reports of the progress of repayment of deposits were collected by RBI, and their latest inspection report mentions that as of Sep. 30, 2022, only Rs 9.29 lakh was outstanding to be repaid, which was kept in an escrow [account]," Nandkumar said in the statement.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Magro had repaid deposits worth Rs 143.76 crore, and the total outstanding amount remaining in the escrow account was Rs 9.24 lakh, the statement said.

"This order is patently high-handed, arbitrary, and unreasonable for many reasons," Nandakumar said in his statement, referring to the freezing of assets by the ED.