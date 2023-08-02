Mankind Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Rises 66%, Beats Estimates

"We have started the year on a healthy note, with strong double-digit growth in sales and profitability," said Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director at the company, in the filing.

The pharma segment outperformed the IPM by 1.5 times, led by volume-led growth and the highest ever chronic share, he said. The consumer healthcare segment maintained dominant brand leadership in respective categories, according to him.

"Our market-disruptive 'DMF Quality Products' campaign has seen an outstanding response, and we are rapidly expanding our product offerings in this important initiative," Juneja said.

Shares of Mankind Pharma closed 1.81% lower on Wednesday as compared with a 1.02% decline in the benchmark Sensex.