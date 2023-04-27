Mankind Pharma IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 3

Mankind Pharma Ltd.'s initial public offering that opened on April 25 was fully subscribed as of 10:54 a.m. on day 3.

The bidding was led by qualified institutional buyers by 2.11 times. The offer closes on April 27. It was subscribed 14% on the first day and 87% on the second day.

The IPO of the Delhi-based pharmaceutical and healthcare products maker includes an offer for the sale of around 4 crore shares, according to its red herring prospectus filed with market regulator SEBI.

Mankind Pharma is looking at a market value of Rs 43,264 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,026–1,080 apiece.