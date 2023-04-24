Mankind Pharma IPO: All You Need To Know

Consumer Healthcare

The company's consumer healthcare products range from condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements to anti-acne preparations categories.

As per MAT December 2022, Mankind Pharma's brands were the category leaders in:

the male condom category, where Manforce brand sales represented a market share of approximately 29.6%. the pregnancy detection kit category, Prega News brand sales had a market share of approximately 79.7%. the emergency contraceptives category, where Unwanted-72 brand's domestic sales represented a market share of approximately 61.7%.

Manufacturing And Procurement

The company operates 25 manufacturing facilities across India and had 4,121 manufacturing personnel as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Of these, three facilities are subject to U.S. FDA inspection.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, these 25 facilities have a total combined installed capacity of 42.05 billion units per annum across a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow-fill-seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives, and other over-the-counter products.

The company also manufactures key APIs for some of its key products and is vertically integrated to some extent. Some of its manufacturing facilities are supported by its own packing material sites.

Their raw material suppliers are primarily located in India and China. For FY2020 to FY2022 and in the nine months ended December 2022, no single raw material supplier accounted for more than 5% of total expenses. The company resorts to 93.08% domestic sourcing of raw materials, while 4.95% come from China. The balance of 1.97% is from other countries.

It does not have any long-term contracts with suppliers, and prices are typically negotiated for each purchase order.

R&D

The company has a dedicated R&D centre with four units located in IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, and Thane, Maharashtra. The R&D operations comprise several divisions, including drug discovery, generic APIs, formulations, and biotechnology. As of Dec. 31, 2022, it had over 600 scientists, with about 40 holding Ph.D. The R&D expenditure stood at 2.09% of revenue for the nine months ended December 2022.