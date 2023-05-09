Mankind Pharma Gets 'Outperform' As Macquarie Research Initiates Coverage

Macquarie Research has initiated an 'outperform' rating on Mankind Pharma Ltd. while setting a target price of Rs 1,400.

The company’s net profit could double in the next three years, according to the research firm, driven by continued sales outperformance relative to the Indian pharma market.

Shares of the pharma company debuted at a 20.37% premium at Rs 1,300 apiece on BSE, over its IPO price of Rs 1,080 apiece.

The pharma company IPO was subscribed 15.32 times, with qualified institutional buyers applying for 49.16 times the allotted quota of shares. The portion set aside for high-net-worth individuals was subscribed 3.8 times, and the retail investor part was booked 92%.