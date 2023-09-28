Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms For Air India Employees

Air India has roped in celebrity designer Manish Malhotra to give its uniforms a makeover.

The Tata Group-owned airline announced a partnership with Malhotra to design new uniforms for over 10,000 Air India employees on the frontline, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground and security staff, according to its statement on Thursday.

"This is a further step in the manifestation of Air India’s new global brand identity as part of its ongoing modernisation programme," it said. Air India expects to commence rolling out the new look for its uniformed employees by the end of 2023, it added.

“Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage," Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director at Air India said. "We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India.”

Malhotra said, "Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting."