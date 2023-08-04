ADVERTISEMENT
Manganese Ore India Q1 Results: Profit Declines 15.77%
The manganese producer's profit decreased 15.77% to Rs 86.5 crore in the April-June quarter.
Manganese Ore India Ltd. reported a fall in net profit in the first quarter of FY24.The manganese producer's profit decreased 15.77% to Rs 86.5 crore in the June quarter, as compared with Rs 102.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
MOIL Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 1.09% to Rs 379.91 crore versus Rs 375.5 crore.
Net profit down 15.77% at Rs 86.57 crore versus Rs 102.8 crore.
Ebitda declines 16.40% to Rs 123.7 crore versus Rs 147.9 crore.
Ebitda margin at 32.58% versus 39.40%.
Shares of the company closed 6.56% higher at Rs 207.80 apiece, as compared with a 0.70% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
