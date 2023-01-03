Maneesh Dangi Suggests Alternatives To Indian Stocks In 2023

India's growth is expected to slow down and liquidity will tighten in 2023, given factors such as uncertainty over China's reopening, global inflation and a potential recession, according to Maneesh Dangi, founder of Macro Mosaic Investing and Research.

Therefore, investors can pick bonds over equity, and even look beyond the Indian stock market altogether to U.S. equities, Dangi told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Taking India’s historic valuations in account, Dangi said the country is currently trading at 19 or 19.5 times its earnings compared with 18 times before the Covid-19 pandemic. "India is neither obscenely expensive, nor is it cheap at the same time."

On the other hand, the U.S. stock market has seen higher earnings growth compared to India, especially in the decade from 2010, which makes it "attractively placed". Moreover, U.S. equity is relatively cheaper, but U.S. bonds are even more inexpensive as they can provide 2% real returns, he said.

Even in India, equities relative to bonds deliver around 3% risk premium. Markets are not exorbitantly expensive but risk premium is relatively low, he said. "Investors who are spoilt for (equity) risk premia of 5-7% over 10-20 years against bonds, will be disappointed."

Dangi currently recommends U.S. bonds, followed by U.S. equities, Indian three-year accrual bonds, and then the Indian Nifty.