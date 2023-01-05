Manchester City Signs Pact with Ambani’s Jio To Spur India Push
Manchester City Football Club Ltd. signed a partnership with Jio Platforms Ltd., making billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital services unit its official wireless network partner in India.
The English Premier League club’s over-the-top platform — called CITY+ — will also be integrated into the JioTV platform “providing fans in India further access to exclusive club content including match highlights, live Manchester City Women’s team” and other fixtures, according to a statement Thursday from Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio Platforms’ parent.
Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
The pact shows that Ambani’s refining-to-retail conglomerate is keen to make inroads in the global sports business and is relying on its dominant telecom network — the largest in India — to win partners. The billionaire’s family, which already has a sizable sports business in India, secured the digital rights of India’s top cricket league last year for $3.1 billion.
“The club has a passionate and growing fan base in India and we are continually exploring new ways to provide greater fan experiences for our followers,” Ferran Soriano, Manchester City Football Group’s chief Executive Officer, said in the statement.
