Manasi Tata, Daughter Of Vikram Kirloskar, Takes Over As Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairperson

Manasi Tata, daughter of Vikram Kirloskar, has been appointed vice chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt. with immediate effect.

The move comes less than two months after the death of Vikram Kirloskar, who played a pivotal role in bringing Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. to India as part of a joint venture.

"Ms. Manasi Tata brings with her inclusive thinking and a people-centric outlook that are critical in our pursuit of excellence across all areas," said Masakazu Yoshimura, chief executive at Toyota Kirloskar, in a statement on Thursday. "This, along with her sharp understanding of the Indian auto industry, will further strengthen TKM’s commitment towards delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’."

Tata was already a board member of Totota Kirloskar. In December, she was appointed as a director on the boards of Kirloskar Systems Ltd.'s joint-venture companies, including Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. Ltd., Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Material Handling India Pvt. Ltd., and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt. Ltd.

A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design in the U.S., Tata is a fifth-generation member of the Kirloskar family that has been in India's industrial engineering space for more than a century. She is married to Neville Tata, the son of Trent Ltd.'s Chairman, Noel Tata.

"I’m excited to enrich my journey with Toyota Kirloskar Motor," Tata said of her appointment in the statement. "I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first, we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system, from suppliers to dealers."