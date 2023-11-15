Manappuram Finance Q2 Review: Analysts See Headroom For Growth After Profit Beat

Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd. surged over 8% on Wednesday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates and as analysts sees sufficient headroom for growth in both gold loan and microfinance businesses.

The Kerala-based gold financier's standalone net profit increased 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 420 crore in the quarter ended September, according to a regulatory filing issued on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 389.6 crore. Sequentially, the profit was up 10.2%.

Morgan Stanley believes the stock is at an inflection point, with consecutive quarters of quarter-on-quarter growth in the gold loan book and non-gold business (47% of AUM) delivering strong growth.

"We expect ROE to improve to 19.7% in FY25 from 16.7% in FY23", the research firm said in Nov. 14 note.