Manappuram Finance Q2 Profit Rises, Grasim Industries Revenue Soars — Earnings Wrap

Manappuram Finance Ltd.'s second quarter net profit rose 20%, beating analysts' estimates.

The Kerala-based gold financier's standalone net profit increased 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 420 crore in the quarter ended September, according to a regulatory filing issued on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 389.6 crore.

Sequentially, the profit was up 10.2%.

The company's total income stood at Rs 1,456 crore, up 17% year-on-year.