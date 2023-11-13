Manappuram Finance Q2 Profit Rises, Grasim Industries Revenue Soars — Earnings Wrap

BQPrimeBusiness NewsManappuram Finance Q2 Profit Rises, Grasim Industries Revenue Soars — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Monday.

13 Nov 2023, 10:42 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Grasim name sign and logo seen outisde the company's&nbsp;plant in Nagda. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Grasim name sign and logo seen outisde the company's plant in Nagda. (Photo: Company website)

Manappuram Finance Ltd.'s second quarter net profit rose 20%, beating analysts' estimates.

The Kerala-based gold financier's standalone net profit increased 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 420 crore in the quarter ended September, according to a regulatory filing issued on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 389.6 crore.

Sequentially, the profit was up 10.2%.

The company's total income stood at Rs 1,456 crore, up 17% year-on-year.

Grasim Industries Ltd.'s revenue rose by 10% to Rs 30,221 crore year-on-year. The company’s net profit is up by 34.1% at Rs 2,024 crore as against Rs 1,509 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 31.8% to Rs 6,053 crore.

Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 10% at Rs 30,221 crore vs Rs 27,486 crore.

  • Ebitda up 31.8% at Rs 6,053 crore vs Rs 4,591 crore.

  • Margin at 20.02% vs 16.7%.

  • Net profit up 34.1% at Rs 2,024 crore vs Rs 1,509 crore.

Manappuram Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Total income up 17% at Rs 1,456 crore vs Rs 1,245 crore.

  • Interest income up 13.4% at Rs 1,405 crore.

  • Net profit up 20.3% at Rs 420 crore vs Rs 349 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 386.9 crore).

NRB Bearings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.3% at Rs 2,790 crore vs Rs 2,575 crore.

  • Ebitda up 48.4% at Rs 455.2 crore vs Rs 306.7 crore.

  • Margin at 16.31% vs 11.9%.

  • Net profit up 85.6% at Rs 246.3 crore vs Rs 132.7 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 1,305.2 crore vs Rs 1,141.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,293.1 crore).

  • Ebitda up 26.4% at Rs 308.1 crore vs Rs 243.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 288.5 crore).

  • Margin at 23.6% vs 21.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.30%).

  • Net profit up 34.2% at Rs 226.7 crore vs Rs 168.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 178.8 crore).

