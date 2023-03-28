Mamaearth's Parent Company Still In Talks With SEBI On IPO; Awaits Approval

In a statement, Mamaearth CEO and co-founder Varun Alagh said, "We are still engaging with Sebi on our DRHP and awaiting formal approval for the same. Post the approval as is in line with the regulations we will have 12 months to file RHP and take the company public, which we will do in consultation with our bankers."

Honasa Consumer filed its draft papers with SEBI in December last year to raise funds through an initial share-sale. The proposed IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 46,819,635 shares by promoters and existing shareholders.