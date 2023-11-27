Malaysia To Allow Visa-Free Entry To Chinese, Indian Citizens

BQPrimeBusiness NewsMalaysia To Allow Visa-Free Entry To Chinese, Indian Citizens
Malaysia will scrap entry visa requirements for citizens of China and India visiting the nation beginning Dec. 1, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

A passenger arrives to check in for a Malaysian Airline System Bhd. (MAS) flight at KL Sentral Station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. Malaysia Airlines said the temporary limits it imposed on checked-in baggage for European flights have been lifted, less than 24 hours after the unprecedented announcement attracted widespread criticism.
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will scrap entry visa requirements for citizens of China and India visiting the nation beginning Dec. 1, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Chinese and Indian nationals may stay for up to 30 days visa-free, Anwar said in a speech at his People’s Justice Party’s annual congress in Putrajaya on Sunday. This would be subject to security screening, he added.

Malaysia is counting on extra tourist arrivals — and their spending — to support economic growth. Anwar last month announced plans to improve visa facilities next year to encourage the entry of tourists and investors, “especially from India and China.”

China on Friday said it would allow citizens of six countries including Malaysia to enter the country without a visa. The move takes effect from Dec. 1 and will last until Nov. 30 of next year, and will allow leisure, business and family travelers from those nations to stay in China for up to 15 days visa-free. 

