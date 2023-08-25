MH370 Plane Mystery May Be Solved With Help of Barnacles

“The flaperon was covered in barnacles and as soon as I saw that, I immediately began sending emails to the search investigators because I knew the geochemistry of their shells could provide clues to the crash location,” said Gregory Herbert, an associate professor at the University of South Florida, who co-authored the research. “Sadly, the largest and oldest barnacles have not yet been made available for research, but with this study, we’ve proven this method can be applied to a barnacle that colonized on the debris shortly after the crash to reconstruct a complete drift path back to the crash origin.”