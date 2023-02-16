Make Use Of Tech To Augment Amenities For Flyers At Airports: Minister General VK Singh

A presentation on the details of the 'Mission 2028 Master Plan' formulated for the development of the airport was shown in the meeting, the release said. The master plan was prepared with the help of aviation consultancies from the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

"Currently, Thiruvananthapuram Airport is used by 4.5 million passengers annually. It will be 6.2 million in 2024-25. The master plan envisages an increase to 12.4 million by 2026-27," the release said.