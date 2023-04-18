'Make In India' Should Embrace Chinese Market To Correct Trade Imbalance, Says Consul General

Kong Xianhua, China's Consul General in Mumbai, stressed on Tuesday that there is a need to increase Indian exports to the northern country, emphasising that a big opportunity exists.

Addressing representatives of trade at a promotion event for the China International Import Expo here, Xianhua acknowledged the high imbalance in trade in favour of his country.

"…give more emphasis to China; 'Make in India' should embrace the Chinese market," Xianhua urged the industry.

Last year, the Indo-China bilateral trade reached a new record of $136 billion, which included $118 billion in Chinese exports to India and $18 billion in Indian exports to China, he said.

The data, however, does not tell the "full story," he said, pointing out that a lot of China's exports are intermediate products that eventually become Indian exports to other countries.

Xianhua also asked the members of the trade to make friends with Chinese merchants and customers and 'win their hearts with the products and charisma.

Stating that India possesses a strength in information technology and movie production, Xianhua asked those present at the conference to "take advantage" of their specialties.

Pointing to Beijing's 'Digital China Construction' plan focused on the digital transformation of the whole economy and society, Xianhua said it will generate a real and huge demand for IT services.

"I do hope my Indian friends will not miss this digital feast," he added.

A lasting business partnership can only be built upon mutual trust, he said, adding that the same can be established only by understanding the partner's "mindset and morality". There are over 2 lakh Indians happily staying in Shanghai, he added.

The China International Import Expo, scheduled to be held in November this year, is the best entrance for newcomers into China, the diplomat said, adding that in its last edition in 2019, over 5 lakh Chinese visited the expo, which had stalls from 3,800 vendors.