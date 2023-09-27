Mahindra Says No Airbag Malfunction After FIR In UP Scorpio Death

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has clarified that its Scorpio S9 variant vehicle is safe, following allegations that the car's airbags did not open during an accident, leading to the death of a man.

"We would hence like to categorically reconfirm that the Scorpio S9 variant manufactured in 2020 did have airbags. We have investigated and there was no malfunction of the airbags," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

It was a rollover case which would not deploy the frontal airbags, it said.

The FIR names the Anand Mahindra, the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani and 11 others including the dealer. Uttar Pradesh resident Rajesh Mishra alleged that his son died last year in a car accident, as the airbag of the Mahindra Scorpio he had purchased didn't open.

The incident, according to the statement, happened in January 2022. The FIR was filed on the order of a Kanpur court.

"A detailed technical investigation was completed by our teams in October 2022," Mahindra said. The matter is currently sub judice and the company is committed to cooperating with the authorities for any further investigation that is required, according to the statement.

"We completely empathise with the family and offer our deepest condolences to them in their grief."