Mahindra Lifespace To Redevelop Two Adjacent Housing Societies In Mumbai

Arvind Subramanian, managing director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace, said, "Society redevelopment offers an attractive avenue for new real estate development in fully built-out neighbourhoods in Mumbai. It enables homeowners in existing properties to upgrade to bigger and better homes that are equipped with world-class amenities and contemporary features."

"We foresee redevelopment as an exciting opportunity for reputed real estate developers like Mahindra Lifespaces and expect to build a meaningful presence in this space over the coming years," he said.