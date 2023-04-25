Mahindra Launches Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Range, To Ramp Up Production Capacity

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., which is dominating the pick-up segment in the light commercial vehicle category with 60% market share, is betting on increasing its production capacity to enhance its presence in the space.

The company rolled out a new product in the category on Tuesday—the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range, starting at a price of Rs 7.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The range comes in two series—high-diesel series and city series.

Mahindra and Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched.

"We make Pik-Up vehicles in Kandivali, Chakhan, Haridwar and Zahirabad plants and our pick-up capacity across these multiple plants are at about 17,500 per month," Veejay Nakra, president, automotive division, M&M, said on the sidelines of the launch. "We are already working on the phase of increasing our production capacity, going forward."

Commercial vehicles category grew about 33% during fiscal 2023, with the LCV contributing 26.4% year-on-year to the overall growth in the segment, according to retail data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

In the Pik-Up range, M&M claims to be among the top four four-wheelers sold in India in the last fiscal, during which it recorded its highest-ever Pik-Up volumes. The LCV segment recorded its highest ever annual sales of 1,98,121 units in fiscal 2023, registering growth of 43% from the previous fiscal.

Even during Covid-19, the 2–3.5 tonne segment continued to hold and it has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 18% between fiscal 2019 and 2023, according to Nakra.

He underscored that Mahindra and Mahindra had been the market leaders in the segment from inception. "Even today, we hold (a) 60% market share," he said.

The firm has also been market leaders for the last nine years in the less than 3.5-tonne category, with a share of more than 45%, Nakra said.