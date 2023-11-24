BQPrimeBusiness NewsMahindra Group CEO Anish Shah To Take Over As Ficci President Next Month
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah To Take Over As Ficci President Next Month

Shah is the senior Vice-President of Ficci and will succeed Subhrakant Panda as the President of the chamber at the conclusion of its 96th Annual General Meeting to be held here on Dec. 8-9.

24 Nov 2023, 09:35 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: Mahindra &amp; Mahindra/Facebook)</p></div>
(Photo source: Mahindra & Mahindra/Facebook)

Industry body Ficci on Friday said Anish Shah -- Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director of its parent firm Mahindra & Mahindra -- will take over as its president next month.

Shah is the senior Vice-President of Ficci and will succeed Subhrakant Panda as the President of the chamber at the conclusion of its 96th Annual General Meeting to be held here on Dec. 8-9.

Anish Shah is the Group CEO of Mahindra Group and the Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, the parent company of the Group.

His primary focus is on nurturing a purpose-driven organisation, establishing tech leadership in each industry, and enabling value creation across businesses, Ficci said.

In addition to being a Ficci National Executive Committee office-bearer, Shah is a member of the UK Investment Council, Chair of the Automotive Governors Council (World Economic Forum), Co-Chair of the India Alliance of CEOs for Climate Change (World Economic Forum) and co-Chair of the India-Australia CEO Council.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT