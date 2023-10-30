Mahindra Finance To Focus On Affordable Housing As Rural Business Takes A Hit

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. is shifting its focus more towards affordable housing, according to Ramesh Iyer, managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

"It's a conscious decision to move from deep rural financing to more affordable financing," Iyer said in a conversation after the announcement of Mahindra Finance's second-quarter results.

It is a strategic shift as deep rural financing has lots of vulnerabilities due to various on-ground conditions, which has also been an observation over the last decade of operations, Iyer said.

Hence, it is important to have a proper mix of both rural and semi-urban, which means that affordable housing is the way forward, he said.