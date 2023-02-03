Mahindra Finance Appoints Raul Rebello As MD And CEO

The board of directors at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. have appointed Raul Rebello as managing director and chief executive officer designate.

Rebello will assume the position after Ramesh Iyer, the current vice chairman and managing director, retires on April 29, 2023, according to the exchange filing.

Currently, he is the chief operating officer of the company.

Before joining Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Rebello was executive vice president and head of rural lending and financial inclusion at Axis Bank Ltd.