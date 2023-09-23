BQPrimeBusiness NewsMahindra Finance Acquires 20% Stake In Mahindra Insurance Brokers For Rs 206 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Finance Acquires 20% Stake In Mahindra Insurance Brokers For Rs 206 Crore

Mahindra Finance Ltd. on Friday acquired a 20% stake in Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd. for Rs 206.39 crore to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

23 Sep 2023, 12:03 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

Mahindra Finance Ltd. on Friday acquired a 20% stake in Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd. for Rs 206.39 crore to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The company, pursuant to receipt of approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India completed the acquisition of 20,61,856 equity shares of Rs 10 each of MIBL at a price of Rs 1,001 per share, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, MIBL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, with effect from Sept. 22, it added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT