Mahindra and Mahindra Sales Up 36% To 62,294 Units in April

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said on Tuesday that its total sales increased by 36% to 62,294 units in April.

The company's total dispatches to dealers stood at 45,640 units in April 2022.

The company's passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market rose by 54% to 34,698 units last month against 22,526 in April last year, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 25,783 units last month, compared to 20,411 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra and Mahindra said its exports last month declined 33% to 1,813 units, as compared to 2,703 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra and Mahindra Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said after a record-breaking year in FY23, the company continued its growth in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57% in April.

"We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation, which is an industry phenomenon," he added.