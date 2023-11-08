Maharashtra Government To Acquire Iconic Air India Building For Rs 1,601 Crore

Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to acquire the iconic Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai for Rs 1,601 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet in Mumbai. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also decided to waive around Rs 250 crore unrealised income and interest on the property, an official said.

The building was constructed in 1974 on land owned by the state government, which will now use it for its office space.