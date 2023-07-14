Maharashtra Awards Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project To Adani Group

Maharashtra has approved the Adani Group’s bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, taking the project a step closer to reality after delays of more than two decades.

The state has issued the government resolution awarding the project to Adani, SVR Srinivas, chief executive of Dharavi Rehabilitation Scheme, told BQ Prime. The letter of award will be issued soon, he said.

Adani Group's real estate arm had won the project in November after quoting Rs 5,069 crore. While DLF Ltd. made an offer of Rs 2,025 crore, the Naman Group did not qualify in technical bidding.