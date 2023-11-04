Mahanagar Gas To Gail: How Indian Gas Firms Fared In Q2

The aggregate net profit of the major gas distribution companies in India increased 32.85% year-on-year in the quarter ended September.

Of the six gas distribution companies taken into consideration for the analysis, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. recorded the highest net profit growth of 2.06 times at Rs 338.5 crore from Rs 163.9 crore a year ago.

Except Gujarat Gas Ltd., whose net profit for the quarter fell 26.75% to Rs 296.2 crore from Rs 404.4 crore a year ago, all the other companies had an increase in net profit year-on-year.