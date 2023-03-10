Mahanagar Gas Shares Fall As Analysts Have Mixed Views On Unison Deal

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. fell in early trade as brokerages shared mixed commentary on the company's acquisition of Unison Enviro Pvt.

Mahanagar Gas agreed to acquire 100% of Unison Enviro from its existing shareholders, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure.

The deal will be subject to approval from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, which is likely around September 2023, according to Nomura. The total consideration of Rs 530 crore will be funded through Mahanagar Gas internal accruals, it said.

While Nomura revised its target price on the stock and is hopeful of high volume growth, Jefferies said the acquisition will be a drag on earnings over FY24 and FY25.

"The volume potential of Mahanagar Gas appears steep given the low industrialisation and low population density of the acquired geographical areas in light of its execution in Raigad," Jefferies said. Mahanagar sells 0.1 million standard cubic metres of gas per day in Raigad against a potential of 0.6 mmscmd, it said.