Mahanagar Gas Q2 Results: Profit Falls, Revenue Rises
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s second quarter profit declined 8.11%, in line with analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit fell to Rs 338.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 339.52 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Mahanagar Gas Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue from operations grew 2.29% to Rs 1,570.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,537.79 crore).
Ebitda fell 8.14% to Rs 478.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 491.26 crore).
Ebitda margin contracted to 30.48% from 33.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.2%).
Net profit fell 8.11% to Rs 338.5 crore from Rs 368.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 339.52 crore).
Performance Highlights
Mahanagar Gas' total volume for Q2 stood at 328.87 million standard cubic meter, a 5.92% quarter-on-quarter growth.
The company's compressed natural gas sales volume rose 5.23% QoQ to 237.81 million standard cubic meter from 225.81 million standard cubic meter in Q1 FY24.
Total piped natural gas sales volume increased 7.76% QoQ to 91.25 million standard cubic meter from 84.68 million standard cubic meter the previous quarter.
The sales volume for domestic PNG and commercial PNG stood at 45.18 SCM million and 46.07 SCM million, respectively. Domestic PNG sales volume grew 0.18% QoQ, while commercial PNG grew 16.39% QoQ.
Shares of Mahanagar Gas closed 0.14% higher at Rs 991.05 apiece, as compared with a 1.01% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.