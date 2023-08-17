Mahanagar Gas Is Ready To Sacrifice Operating Margin For Volume

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is willing to sacrifice operating margin in a bid to boost volume given its subdued growth in the first quarter, according to Managing Director Ashu Shinghal.

The marginal volume growth seen in the first quarter was due to specific energy corrections that were lower a year ago, he said.

The company may launch schemes in order to boost volume this year, as it aims to maintain 5–7% volume growth in fiscal 2024, Shinghal told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

The company can operate at Ebitda margin of Rs 12 per standard cubic metre to allow volume to grow, according to the MD. That compares with Rs 16.8 per SCM in the June quarter.

Historically, the natural gas distribution firm has maintained an operating margin of Rs 8–10 per SCM, Shinghal said. The company is eyeing an operating margin of Rs 9–11 per standard cubic metre, he said.