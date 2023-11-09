Madras High Court Exempts Rummy, Poker From Tamil Nadu Act Banning Games Of Chance

The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the validity of a Tamil Nadu act that banned online games, but exempted rummy and poker as they were games of skill.

The ban enforced by the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, is specifically limited to games of chance, implying that activities deemed as purely reliant on luck or chance will be prohibited under its provisions.

A bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu clarified that the act would not be enforceable for games like rummy and poker, which were categorised as games of skill. It will only apply to games of chance. This distinction implies that the legal restrictions within the act would not be applicable to games that primarily involve skill-based elements.